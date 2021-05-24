Home

316 incidents of bush fire in a month

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 1:10 pm

The National Fire Authority recorded 319 incidents of bush, grass, sugarcane and rubbish fires last month.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says of this, 231 were recorded in the Western Division, 61 in the Northern Division, and 27 incidents in the Central and Eastern Divisions.

Kumar says the total cost of attending to these fire incidents has incurred a cost of over $122,000 to NFA in just a month.

The Minister adds whilst the bushfires pose threat to properties and lives, they also unnecessarily impose considerable pressure on NFA resources.

These fire incidents have also destroyed Energy Fiji Limited’s power lines and affected power supply in some parts of the Western Division over the weekend.

The Minister is urging Fijians to continuously be vigilant and observe fire safety measures.

