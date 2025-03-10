Fire destroys medical quarters

[ Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji]

A medical quarters bellowing to the Ministry of Health was destroyed by fire over the weekend in Naroi, Moala in Lau.

The quarters was occupied by a nurse and a health inspector.

The Ministry in a statement says they stand in solidarity with the two staff.

Minister Atonio Lalabalavu has reached out and encouraged the two in their hour of need and challenging times.

At this stage, police on the island have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Staff Nurse Litea was visiting friends on the island while Assistant Health Inspector Ulaiasi was in Suva.

All their belonging have been destroyed by fire.

Lalabalavu says this incident marks a significant tragedy for the team at Moala Health Centre and the Ministry as a whole.

