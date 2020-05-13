Flea market fire started from a restaurant

The National Fire Authority has confirmed that the fire that destroyed the Value City outlet and stalls started from a restaurant at the Flea market.

The Authority was alerted through a call at 4:57pm yesterday and responded immediately.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire from spreading further to other parts of the Flea market which includes handicraft stalls and a Supermarket situated few meters away from the burning building.

Article continues after advertisement

NFA says highly flammable sources such as oil, gas in the restaurant, and wooden craft in handicraft stall contributed to the fast spread of the fire to other parts of the building.

No casualties were reported as people evacuated the building and managed to escape to safety when the fire started.

NFA will work with the Police and conduct its investigations to determine the cause of the fire.