Fiji’s health system steps into digital era

Fiji’s public health system has taken a major step into the digital age with the rollout of modern, AI-equipped X-ray machines across the country’s hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has begun replacing analog X-ray units that are more than 15 years old with state-of-the-art digital systems, bringing faster, clearer and more accurate diagnostics to patients nationwide.

A total of 18 new floor- and ceiling-mounted digital X-ray machines have been procured through a locally awarded public tender and supplied by a leading Chinese manufacturer.

Article continues after advertisement

The new systems eliminate the need for manual film processing and feature integrated Artificial Intelligence software that assists doctors by flagging potential abnormalities, helping to speed up diagnoses and improve clinical decision-making.

Installations have already been completed at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, as well as facilities in Nausori and Taveuni, with the remaining units to be deployed to major divisional and subdivisional hospitals and selected rural health centres.

Health officials say the upgrade will significantly cut waiting times, improve image quality and strengthen patient care, while ensuring more equitable access to modern diagnostic services across Fiji’s public health network.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.