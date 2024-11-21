Fiji’s commitment to climate advocacy praised

As COP29 discussions intensified on the global stage, the newly appointed French Ambassador to Fiji Julie Le Saos has lauded Fiji’s unwavering dedication to climate action.

Ambassador Le Saos emphasized the critical role Pacific Island nations play in the fight against climate change and reaffirmed France’s support for their advocacy.

The French Ambassador to Fiji highlighted the importance of ensuring Pacific voices are represented effectively on international platforms, particularly in addressing the pressing climate challenges faced by the region.

She also stressed France commitment to amplifying these efforts.

“As far as France is concerned, we are also very committed to make sure that the voice of the Pacific Island countries is heard in regional platforms, and so we are very supportive of what Fiji is trying to achieve on the international stage to really make sure that the concerns and the challenges of the Pacific are well identified.”

The ongoing COP29 summit provides a crucial opportunity for the Pacific to advocate for stronger global commitments on mitigation, financing, and loss and damage.