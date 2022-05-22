FijiFirst opens office in Nadi

The new FijiFirst office along the Nadi back Road.

In one of the biggest moves towards its 2022 General Election campaign, FijiFirst has opened a new office along the Nadi back Road.

Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted the need for every eligible Fijian to have their say at the polling booth.

Also in attendance was Party President Adi Tema Varo and General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum reminded party supporters that every vote counts on Election Day.

“You may think over here everybody is a supporter you may think look there are so many people supporting us there is no point voting. But if you all think that, then who will vote? So every single vote counts.”

FijiFirst Party Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama also highlighted that until the election, the FijiFirst will continue to run the country because its the leadership that is needed in Fiji.

“We as the FijiFirst government will continue to govern until the elections to provide the decisive and strong leadership, provide the stability that is critically required in a growing and stable world driven by Pandemic and wars.”

The party leader also reminded Fijians to make informed decisions during the upcoming election.