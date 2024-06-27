FijiFirst faces potential deregistration as invites come

FijiFirst is nearing its deadline to amend its constitution by 4pm tomorrow or face deregistration.

There is a high possibility that the party which was formed a decade ago will be deregistered as there are no office bearers that can assist in amending the party constitution.

The Registrar of Political Parties had issued a notice to FijiFirst late last month to amend its constitution as it did not have guidelines on how to resolve internal disputes.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has been reliably informed that some of the FijiFirst Members of Parliament have been invited by other political parties to join forces.

It is understood that the 26 MPs will become independent candidates for now, however they might reconsider their position following a possible meeting after the 2024/2025 national budget announcement.

The MPs are expected to meet tomorrow after the budget announcement to discuss what will be the next step to take.

There have been suggestions that some of the FijiFirst MPs will make a move to join government but sources say while talks have happened, there is no concrete decision on the next course of action.

According to Section 20 of the Political Parties Act 2013, if a political party has been deregistered and has representatives elected to parliament, they shall continue to serve for the reminder of the term as independents or members of other political parties.