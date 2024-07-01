FijiFirst deregistered

FijiFirst party has been deregistered.

The Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa has today de-registered FijiFirst in accordance with section 12(4) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act, 2013 [“Act”].

FijiFirst was notified to amend its constitution to include provisions required under Schedule 2 of the Act.

The party was given until 4pm last Friday to make the necessary amendments.

Mataiciwa says as the party has not complied with this requirement, FijiFirst is deregistered effective immediately.

Following the deregistration, section 20(1) of the Act stipulates that no person shall:

(a) summon a meeting of members or officers of the political party other than for the purposes of winding up the political party or for the purposes of challenging the deregistration of the political party;

(b) attend or make a person attend a meeting in the capacity of a member or officer of the political party;

(c) publish a notice or advertisement relating to a meeting of the political party except for the purposes of a meeting under paragraph (a);

(d) invite persons to support the political party;

(e) make a contribution or loan to funds held or to be held by or for the benefit of the political party or accept a contribution or loan; or

(f) give a guarantee in respect of such funds.

Mataiciwa adds that, pursuant to section 30(1) of the Act, any person aggrieved by the decision to deregister FijiFirst may appeal to the Electoral Commission of Fiji within 14 days from the date of this decision.

She adds that if no appeal is lodged with the Electoral Commission of Fiji by the end of the 14-day appeal period, the Registrar will commence the winding-up process as per section 28(1) of the Act.

The Registrar of Political Parties has notified all 26 FijiFirst Members of Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu of this decision.