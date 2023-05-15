FijiFirst calls for Prasad to step down

Inia Seruiratu [left] and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

The FijiFirst Party is calling for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad to step down and for an independent investigation into the allocation of taxpayer funds to the Global Girmit Institute.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the party has received information that $200,000 of taxpayer money was used for expenses at the recent International Girmit Conference, in particular, to cover airfares and accommodation for overseas speakers.

Seruiratu says the GGI was de-registered for failing to provide audited accounts for five years but coincidently it filed for re-registration, which was approved on the same day.

He says interestingly, the registration of such entity falls under the Attorney General’s Office.

“These revelations are absolutely shocking and need to be immediately investigated by authorities. It is the norm in any country that if the Finance Minister is giving out taxpayer funds in this manner, the issue has to be investigated immediately with the minister in question being told to step down.”

Seruiratu says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka must launch a thorough and transparent public investigation to curtail what appears to be a growing trend of corruption within the coalition government.

According to the Opposition Leader, any claims of alleged corruption and abuse of power that affects Fijians need to be seriously investigated immediately for the full accountability of Fijian taxpayers money.

He called upon a totally independent investigation that is not influenced or pressured by the current coalition government as seen to be the case in recent times.