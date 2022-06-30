FijiCare marks 30th anniversary

FijiCare has been vetting claims made by 43 general practitioners that are currently engaged by the government.

This was highlighted by the Acting Prime Minister and Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, during the insurance company’s 30th anniversary celebration at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

“They currently are, since last year, have been in fact, validating or ensuring or auditing the claims that these private GP’s make on the government. Because they have the skill sets already, they have the technical skill sets, they have the software, and for the past entire year, they have been offering that service to us.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this symbiotic relationship between the public and private sector is critically important to ensure that a society can develop and grow and be able to take advantage of the opportunities that exist.

FijiCare Group Executive Director Avi Raju says the company achieved an all-time high in revenue, net profit, and dividends for the year ending 2021.

“We as a company have a dream of taking our company to the list of the best companies in the country, if not the region. The dream of making it a company which is known for its quality products, quality services, care for its customers, and commitment towards innovation and excellence.”

The team also acknowledged staff who have served the company since its inception.

In 2019, the company was awarded the Innovator of the Year Award by the South Pacific Stock Exchange. Last year, the team received two awards from Insurance Asia for New Product of the Year and the Digital Insurance Award.

Last night, the Best Health Insurance Provider and Best Digital Insurance Initiative awards were also unveiled.

This event was attended by partners from various business sectors.