News

Fijians urged to remain productive

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 9, 2020 7:15 am

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, Fijians need to re-engineer strategies and continue to be productive.

During the launch of a virtual development training courses aimed at assisting those in the tourism and hospitality sector, Trade and Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya highlighted that this is not the time to be complacent.

Koya says a survey by the International Finance Corporation reveals that only 6 percent of tourism businesses and 10 percent non-tourism businesses are using this time to improve workforce skills.

“With the right resources and opportunities businesses are willing to invest in their workers. This is why partnerships between industries, government and development partners is crucial and critical.”

Australian High Commission Regional Counsellor – Political and Economic Development, Renee Deschamps says bilateral relationship can minimize social and economic costs of COVID-19.

International donors have formed a partnership to help Fijians in the tourism and hospitality sector gain new knowledge and find jobs.

One thousand five hundred Fijians are expected to benefit from the micro-credential courses.

