Fijians urged to be wary of scammers

Fijians have been warned not to send money to anyone who calls to say their taxi permit has been processed and is ready.

According to the Police Force, they continue to receive reports of victims sending money via MPAISA once they receive a call from a person claiming to be an employee of the Land Transport Authority.

The LTA stresses that they do not conduct transactions over the phone and will never ask any individual to send money for any of their pending applications.

Article continues after advertisement

It says there are instances where scammers have insisted on payments being made multiple times, which is a clear sign that it is a scam.