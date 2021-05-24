Fijians not spared from dental decay

The Fiji Dental Association says approximately 3.5 billion people globally are affected by dental decay, and here in Fiji, it is also a top concern within the population.

Dental decay is classified by the World Health Organization as non-communicable disease, and the Association says that it is amongst the top NCDs affecting Fijians.

Association President Doctor Parikshath Naidu says while marking World Oral Health Day today, Fijians need to start seeking early intervention as a means to care for their oral health.

He says the theme “Be Proud of Your Mouth” is a call for people to visit dentists for checkups and not leave oral health problems to the last minute.

“Tooth decay and gum disease are two prevalent dental problems in the population. Some people tend to neglect it until it becomes too late but where people are able to have some sort of ownership then they should go down to the dentist and have it checked-up.”

The Association set up at the GoldFM ROC Market earlier today and provided free oral check-ups for many.

Dr. Naidu urges Fijians to visit a dentist at least every six months.