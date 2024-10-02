Fijians along Suva Nasinu corridor urged to store water

Fijians living along the Suva Nasinu corridor are being urged to store water as the Water Authority will be carrying out a planned water shutdown.

The planned work will be carried out from Friday until Sunday which will result in temporary water disruption.

WAF says ongoing assessment of the worksite has revealed additional risks that needed to be addressed first before any work started on site to ensure the safety of the workers.

It says these risks have the potential to delay the work if not mitigated ahead of time.

Fijians are being urged to prepare adequately by storing sufficient amounts of water to sustain them during the planned water shutdown.

The planned works will allow essential connection works to the new DN900mm Gravity Main from the Waitolu Reservoir to the existing DN600mm DICL Rising Main from the Waila Water Treatment Plant which supplies the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Areas affected will include zones feeding from the Wainibuku Reservoir and other dependent reservoirs namely Tovata Reservoir, Nagatugatu Reservoir, Tacirua Reservoir, Dokanaisuva, Coloisuva Reservoir, Kalabu Reservoir, Nasinu Reservoir and Flagstaff Reservoir.