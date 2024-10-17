Fijian workers in Australia praise employer support

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/Facebook]

Three teams from the Ministry of Employment are visiting Fijian workers across various states in Australia.

Over 300 workplaces throughout Australia are employing more than 4,000 Fijians under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

The ministerial delegation from Fiji was joined by the Country Liaison Officer, Diwan Shankar, representatives from the Australian Department of Workplace Relations and the Australian Workers Union.

Fijian workers at Bindaree Beef in Inverell Australia are happy with their employment, stating that they have been well cared for by both their employer and the local community.

Bindaree Beef, employs the largest number of Fijian workers, many of whom were recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

These workers faced various challenges including psychological stress, due to the global crisis and their longing for loved ones back home.

However, they consistently received support from their employer, who ensured they had everything necessary during those tough times.

The performance of some workers and the good relationship they developed with their employer, have resulted in their re-engagement after completing their three-year contracts, and are now in their fourth year on an employer-sponsored visa.

Some of these workers were joined by their families in Australia and spouses have recently found employment opportunities with Bindaree Beef and with other nearby employers.

Upon hearing the positive feedback from the Fijian workers, Minister Agni Deo Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude to the management team at Bindaree Beef and the Food Industry People Group Recruitment Agency for their commitment and steadfast support to the Fijian workers.