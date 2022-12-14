Woman walks for almost two hours to cast her vote

68-year-old Nanise Vosavosabure walked for almost two hours from Navatudua Village to Rara District School in order to cast her vote.

Vosavosabure says it is a road less traveled but is the only safe route to the nearest polling venue.

Despite this, she says the situation is much better than in past elections, where she had to cross rivers to get to a polling venue.

Vosavosabure says the provision of the road infrastructure has made it easier for her to cast her vote.

She also acknowledged the Fijian Elections Office effort, to set up polling venues in the District of Rara as some are right in the village.

She is advising young Fijians to take advantage of their opportunity to vote, as it has been made easier and accessible.

A total of 544 voters have been assigned to cast their vote at Rara District School in Naitasiri.