Voting process easier says villager

Setareki Kaliopate.

While it was a slow start for many voters at Ro Delainamako Primary School in Naboro today, many voters found the voting process convenient.

47-year-old Setareki Kaliopate says they did not wait long to cast their votes.

He adds they did not even have to stand in line for long and were able to finish the voting process in less than 20 minutes.

The Vunisoco Villager says he walked for about 20 minutes this morning to reach the main highway from his village.

Despite this, he says he was determined to cast his vote again as this opportunity comes once in four years.