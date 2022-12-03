Vote wisely urges FijiFirst leader

FijiFirst leader, Voreqe Bainimarama says Fijians need to sit together with their families and decide who they want to vote for on December 14th.

Bainimarama made the statement while addressing the FijiFirst supporters at a rally in Shirley Park, Lautoka this afternoon.

“Come 14th of December you don’t have many options, you have only one option, when you vote you think of the little kids that’s who you voting for. When you take your vote to the voting box this is who you should be voting for, your kids, your old parents , those are who you should be voting for.”

Bainimarama says there is a need to remove the racist element and Fijians need to vote wisely to ensure there is stability in the country.

He says the FijiFirst through its government removed fear and has brought stability to families, businesses and the economy.

“All this people are calling me dictators, it’s not dictators, and it is strong decisive leadership, that’s the difference.”

The FijiFirst Leader says he has a group of educated individuals who are ready to lead the country and serve its people for another four years.