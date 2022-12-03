Rabuka focused on reviving his political career: Bulitavu

FijiFirst candidate Mosese Bulitavu (left) and People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka

FijiFirst candidate Mosese Bulitavu claims that the opposition parties continue to make contradictory statements in an effort to win over voters.

According to Bulitavu, politics built on empty promises does not benefit anyone.

Politicians continuously reassure Fijians of respective regimes such as canceled student debt, better healthcare, more affordable education, and increased job wages, which has already been implemented by the current government.

Bulitavu claims People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is only focused on reviving his political career and is targeting the iTaukei vote.

“Having marriage of convenience with NFP and trying to have that multiracial outlook and to project that and I have heard then trying to bring back Great Council of Chiefs, this will not benefit everyone. The opposition does not have any constructive ideas for running the government. They just try to copy what the government is doing.”

He adds that we cannot afford to bring back a leader who will reinstate policies from which only a few Fijians will benefit.

Bulitavu claims Rabuka, who was in power for seven years following two military coups, has done too little for the Fijians.