Polling agent asked to leave

One polling agent was asked to leave a pre-polling venue earlier today.

The Fijian Elections Office says the person was in breach of electoral laws and hence removed. The person is alleged to have interfered in the work of a presiding officer.

Meanwhile, as of 3pm, the Fijian Elections Office has completed a total of 506 venues for pre-polling and this includes around 80 voting centers for today.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says his teams have endured problems again in some areas there has been reports of heavy rain and flooding.

Saneem says they have had to adjust the time of voting for some areas.

64.2 percent turnout was recorded yesterday from 72 venues, while 62 venues are to update their numbers.

Day two had a turnout of 69.4 percent from 132 venues, while 11 have not been accounted for so far.

Day one had a total of 66 percent turnout at 147 out of the 148 venues.