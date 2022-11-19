Kiliraki says voters need to reclaim Fiji

[File Photo]

Eligible voters need to reclaim Fiji through their vote, says Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Ro Kiniviliame Kiliraki.

He says it is time for change and this can be achieved if this government is voted out.

While addressing Delaidogo residents in Wainibuku last night, Kiliraki claimed that other opposition parties are only promoting their leaders.

“If we fail to vote SODELPA in this years election, then we are gone. We plan to amend certain Acts in place in our first 100 days in office and this can only be achieved if we do get elected into Parliament. SODELPA will not partner up with any other political party because our policies are different and so if we do partner up, it might affect the way we want to introduce our policies.”

He says SODELPA does not operate this way as each candidate has been assigned a constituency, further adding that a SODELPA government will introduce more economic changes that focus on assisting Fijians.

Meanwhile, during an interview with FBC news, FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says opposition parties are using the catchphrase ‘we are the change’ to try and entice voters’ attention.

“Some of the opposition people have talked about you know time for change but you know it’s a nice catchphrase we are the change, but in fact really we are the change. That’s why we said we are the change that you can trust in people it resonates with the members of the public.

FijiFirst is confident that the majority of voters believe in the party’s policies as it is the only party with a trusted record of delivery to keep Fiji strong.