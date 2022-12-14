Grief fails to stop Ba family from voting

A grieving family in Ba

A grieving family in Ba did not allow their grief to stop them from turning up at the A.D. Patel College to cast their vote.

Sixty-four-year-old Hemant Kumar says their family is saddened by the deaths of his brother-in-law and uncle earlier this week.

It may be a difficult time for the family, but they are determined to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Article continues after advertisement

The Navatu resident says that they will meet up at their deceased relative’s residence to pay their final respect.

Kumar adds that he is at peace knowing he has voted. He was joined by his wife and his 85-year-old mother.