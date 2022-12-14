Gavoka urges Fijians to vote

Viliame Gavoka after casting his vote at his village of Sila in Nadroga.

The moment of truth has arrived.

These were the sentiments of SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka after casting his vote at his village of Sila in Nadroga.

He acknowledged the effort of the Fijian Elections Office in ensuring the voting process was a smooth one for eligible Fijians.

“I want to urge everyone to come out and vote. This is your day, it happens once every four years. I always call this the moment of truth for you to get into the privacy of that booth and make a decision on how you want to be governed over the next four years.”

Gavoka and his wife, Ruci were among the 480 registered voters at Sila village.

Village headman, Penijamini Cokotuiqele says the whole village contributed to ensuring the village was clean ahead of Election Day.