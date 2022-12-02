Former CRW soldier seeks Bainimarama’s forgiveness

A former Counter Revolutionary Warfare soldier who was actively involved in the May 2000 takeover of Parliament has sought forgiveness from Fiji First Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

During Bainimarama’s campaign meeting in Viani Village, Navatu, Cakadrove, yesterday former Warrant Officer Apaitia Waqaniboro confessed and regretted being part of an event that brought pain, suffering and loss to the people and to the country.

He admitted that his actions during the coup, when Bainimarama was Commander of the RFMF – was wrong.

Waqaniboro, who spent eight years in prison for his part in the takeover says he has always been looking for a right time to apologise personally to Bainimarama and the Fiji First Party leader’s visit to the village was an opportune time.

In front of fellow villagers, Waqaniboro also asked Bainimarama to forgive his family, his people, and his village as his actions may have tainted a bad picture of them all.

He also sought forgiveness and thanked Fiji First Candidate Inia Seruiratu, who was a Colonel under Bainimarama’s leadership at the QEB – for his leniency, advice, and comradery over the years.

The May 2000 coup was undertaken by the now jailed George Speight, who illegally removed the Mahendra Chaudhary-led government.