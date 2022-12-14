Chand urges youths to vote

Neha Chand

A 20-year-old Neha Chand is urging eligible youths to come out in numbers and cast their votes.

The first-time voter was at Vuci Methodist Primary School to cast her vote earlier this morning.

Chand says this voting will bring a lot of changes, but it all depends on the people.

She adds that she had an exciting experience and was well guided by the Fijian Elections Office officials.

Chand now has plans to spend time with her family at home.