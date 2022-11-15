Beddoes documents failed to meet deadline

Mick Beddoes [Source: Mick Beddoes/ Facebook]

Unity Fiji proposed candidate Mick Beddoes will not be able to contest this year’s general election.

This as his completed original application documents were delivered to the Fijian Elections Office Headquarters at 1.51 pm yesterday which was after the 12 pm nomination deadline.

Beddoes in his Facebook post says his original application documents were sent via mail last week and arrived at the FEO HQ at mid-day yesterday.

He says he emailed the copies last week and notifies HQ that they were the contents of the courier with the originals.

The proposed Unity Fiji candidate says he was very disappointed.

He says he continues to provide all the support for Savenaca Narube and the Unity team as they go into the General Election.