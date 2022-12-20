As elected MPs you represent all Fijians: Nailatikau

The Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau [right] during their induction in Suva today.

This is the statement by the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau to Members of Parliament during their induction today in Suva.

The Speaker of parliament conveyed a special welcome to elected new MPs.

“You are now the representatives of all Fijians irrespective of which party you belong to. The hard work of heeding the call of duty to carry out your parliamentary constitutional duties has already begun and I wish you all the very best in the new parliamentary term.”

Today’s induction focused on the processes and procedures, and administrative and workplace matters that require the MP’s attention as well as basic information on the role of parliament for incoming new members.

Ratu Nailatikau says this is the initial process that needs to be undertaken before Parliament begins its work in earnest.