63-year-old walks, crosses river to cast vote

A 63-year-old man walked almost a kilometer and crossed a river this morning to be able to cast his vote during the pre-polling happening at Baleyaganiga Village in Vaturova, Cakaudrove.

Isireli Tuinabavatu of Nayagalevu Settlement in Vaturova left home before 7 am today to make it early to the Baleyaganiga Village Hall for pre-polling.

He was one of the first voters to cast their vote and walked out of the polling venue smiling, showing his inked finger to fellow villagers.

Tuinabavatu says he voted for a government that will look after him, his children, and his grandchildren.

He has also urged fellow Fijians to exercise their right to vote and cast their ballot on the day of voting.

Villagers of Baleyaganiga, Sevaci, and Nayagalevu are registered at the Baleyaganiga Pre-Polling Station.