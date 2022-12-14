108-year-old Bi votes

108-year-old Sakhina Bi

108-year-old Sakhina Bi is the oldest voter in Labasa, today made her vote count at St Augustine Primary School.

Bi who could not walk was carried up by her 56-year-old son Nazim Husain into the polling venue.

Husain says her mother has been excited and looking forward to this day as she had never missed a vote ever since she registered herself.

Article continues after advertisement

Hussain adds, they woke up in the morning and prepared her mum well for the day thinking it would be a long wait but it was a smooth process and he was thankful to the Fiji elections officials for making it easier for his mother.



108-year-old Sakhina Bi

He says, Bi is an inspiration to the rest of the family who have also made it their business to follow their grandmother to vote as well.