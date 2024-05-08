Fiji Water committed to resolving issues with striking workers

[Source: National Union of Workers - Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji Water says it is ready in its commitment to resolving the ongoing dispute with the workers’ union.

The company has released a statement this afternoon in response to a strike which sees168 staff in Yaqara and Lautoka camped outside the two company locations since yesterday morning.

The company expresses regret over the union’s decision to engage in industrial action.

Article continues after advertisement

The company stresses its dedication to negotiating in good faith and reaching a mutually agreeable resolution.

The company adds that it will comply with due process, highlighting that the issues at hand have been formally submitted to the Ministry of Employment.

A Fiji Water spokesperson claims that the strike action is deemed unlawful as the ministry has yet to adjudicate on the matter.

The company reiterates its commitment to providing competitive wages and benefits to its workforce.

Fiji Water touted its track record, citing a notable 13.5% wage increase in 2022, in addition to recent offers to the union which equate to a further 17% pay raise for hourly workers.

Furthermore, Fiji Water disclosed plans for a revamped roster pattern that would afford employees an additional 17 days of leave annually.

Amidst the ongoing impasse, more multiple Zoom meetings transpired today between Fiji Water representatives and union delegates.