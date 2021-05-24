Home

Fiji urges action against plastic pollution

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 11, 2021 6:50 am
[File Phoro]

Fiji has taken a number of critical measures to address plastic pollution and introduced robust laws to impede marine pollution and protect oceans.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Environment, Waterways and Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy while speaking at the 30th Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) – Environment Ministers’ High- Level Talanoa session.

Dr Reddy says Fiji’s entire ecosystems, species and human beings are at risk due to the increasing threat of plastic pollution, and Fiji has taken a strong stance in controlling the use of plastics.

Minister Reddy told leaders that Fiji strongly supports the “Osaka Blue Ocean Vision” which aims to reduce additional pollution by marine plastic litter to zero by 2050.

Minister Reddy stated that Fiji continues to successfully engage with the private sectors to move towards voluntary zero waste programs.

He adds global and regional programmes covering marine litter and plastic pollution seem to be fragmented and insufficient and do not provide the means and tools for an effective response to the problem.

Minister Reddy told the Environment Ministers that Fiji strongly supports the establishment of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Marine Litter and Plastic Pollution.

