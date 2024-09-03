Fiji to strengthen trade ties with EU

Fiji is strengthening its trade relations with the European Union through the full implementation of its market access commitments under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says this will not only safeguard Fiji’s existing market access but also open up new avenues for economic growth, particularly in the fisheries sector.

Kamikamica says the implementation of the commitments under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement will ensure Fiji remains competitive in the global market while maintaining strong trade ties with the EU.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we move forward, we will continually monitor the process to ensure that tariff eliminations are having the desired positive impact on our economy. This will allow us to address any challenges that may arise promptly.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Kamikamica says one of the most notable benefits of the IEPA is the activation of global sourcing provisions for canned and processed tuna.

“These flexible rules of IEPA will allow Fiji to source fish from approved foreign flag vessels outside of the EEZ process it onshore and export it duty-free into the lucrative market of the EU as Fiji fish.”

The Trade Minister assures that they will maintain ongoing communication with the EU to resolve any issues that might come up during the implementation.