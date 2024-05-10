Fiji to strengthen defence cooperation with UK

UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Grant Shappes (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji seeks to strengthen collaboration with the United Kingdom in areas of counter-terrorism, cyber defence, protection of critical infrastructure, and cooperation in maritime security.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made these remarks while meeting with the UK’s Secretary of State for Defence, Grant Shappes.

Rabuka says the renewed cooperation will boost the ongoing protection of Fiji’s vast ocean and maritime space, including enhanced capabilities and the exchange of information on defence and security matters.

In highlighting the review of Fiji’s national security and defence policy, PM Rabuka says this is a holistic assessment, encompassing not only our military capabilities but also the broader dimensions of Fiji’s economic security and human security, as a means to enhance national stability.

The meeting also focused on transnational crime, hydrographic skills for Exclusive Economic Zone monitoring, and shipbuilding and ship maintenance, among other important issues.



As part of elevated bilateral defence cooperation, the UK Defence Ministry also acknowledged the importance of the Blackrock Peacekeeping and Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Camp in Nadi and expressed interest in supporting its refurbishment and expansion.