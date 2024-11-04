Fiji to present over 90 agendas at COP29

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad says that climate change costs will continue to burden Pacific nations, despite their minimal contribution to global emissions.

Prasad adds that the upcoming COP conference will require participants to set a new annual funding goal to support adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage needs in developing countries.

He expressed gratitude to external funders covering 90 percent of delegate expenses and highlighted that 55 representatives will lead Fiji’s negotiations over the two-week event.

Deputy Prime Minister says that the conference of parties will cover more than technical issues, focusing on the New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance and the modalities and operations of the Loss and Damage Fund.

“And we face a significant challenge to keeping our interest intact. So despite the assertion by some that this is a technical and procedural COP, there is increasing understanding amongst parties that it is a watershed moment for determining whether collective efforts across the developing world will meet the Paris Agreement targets and keep the viability of sustainable development in play for vulnerable economies.”

Prasad adds that Fiji will be presenting more than ninety agenda items, hence the need to take a big team.

Permanent Secretary for Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says they are working to ensure that Fiji’s voice as a Small Island Developing State is not misrepresented at the COP 29 forum.

“Of course, it’s a multilateral process and we respect that and the fact that these decisions are going to be eventually gaveled without us being in those in those rooms are things that we should ponder upon now.”

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will take place this month in Baku Azerbaijan.