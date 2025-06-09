Fiji tackles justice gaps and online abuse

Acting Permanent Secretary for Women Selina Kuruleca says that while Fiji has strengthened its laws, barriers like distance, cost, and limited legal awareness still prevent women from seeking justice.

She was speaking at the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN headquarters in New York, the world’s largest gathering focused on gender equality.

Addressing this year’s theme—strengthening justice access for women and girls – Kuruleca described justice as essential for both women’s rights and national development.

She also highlighted efforts to combat Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence; the Online Safety Commission reported that women made up nearly 60% of complainants in 2025, signaling a rise in online abuse.

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Kuruleca reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to improving justice systems through expanded legal aid, community outreach, and the National Action Plan to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls (2023–2028).

The session remains a vital platform for Fiji to share progress and collaborate with global partners on ensuring safety and equal opportunity for all.

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