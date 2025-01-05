Fiji strengthens Tabua export/import regulations

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, has announced stricter enforcement of Fiji’s regulations regarding the export and import of tabua (whale tooth).

Under the new guidelines, individuals wishing to export or import a tabua must follow a more detailed process to comply with both national and inter-national conservation efforts.

To legally export or import a tabua, individuals must first obtain an approval letter from the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, followed by an export/import permit from the Ministry of Environment.

Without these permits, tabua cannot be transported internationally or brought into Fiji.

The export of tabua to the United States is prohibited, and the Ministry will not issue approval letters for such transactions.

The Ministry will also enforce a strict monthly quota of 16 tabuas for export.

While there is no import quota, individuals must still meet all regulatory requirements, including securing the necessary permits from the country of origin and an import permit from the Ministry of Environment.

Approval letters and permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Ministry encourages the public to plan ahead, as last-minute re-quests may result in delays or rejections due to the quota being filled.

The Ministry urges the public to comply with these updated regulations un-der the Customs Regulation and CITES Act to support national and international conservation efforts.