Fiji signs Implementation Plan with UN

Fiji has signed the Fiji Country Implementation Plan with the United Nations.

The signing took place yesterday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says as part of the plan, UN contributions will be examined in relation to Fiji’s national development priorities.

He says this includes ways in which the Government and UN can better align their programmes in order to ensure that Fiji stays on track to achieve its sustainable development objectives.



The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of working with the United Nations and Fiji’s development partners in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.



