Fiji secures Indonesian support for agriculture

A $12 million grant from Indonesia will boost Fiji’s agriculture sector, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka describing it as a sign of the strong partnership.

During a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Rabuka thanked Indonesia for its ongoing assistance.

He said the funding for the Agriculture Demonstration Farm and Regional Training Centre in Dobuilevu, Ra Province would help improve food security, create jobs, empower women and secure a better future for the Ra province.

The project is in the tender stage with construction expected to start soon.

He pointed to initiatives such as the Fiji-Indonesia Friendship Association, created in 2014, as key to strengthening cultural and diplomatic cooperation.

To deepen ties further, Rabuka asked for the reinstatement of Fiji’s visa-on-arrival status into Indonesia, saying easier travel would boost exchanges between the two countries.

He also acknowledged Indonesia’s Aid Scholarship (TIAS) Program for helping Fijian civil servants and private sector workers gain skills in agriculture and healthcare.

On broader issues, Rabuka welcomed Indonesia’s leadership through the G20’s Global Blended Finance Alliance, saying it offered new opportunities for funding climate action and sustainable development, mainly for vulnerable places like Fiji.

The leaders also discussed regional priorities through the Pacific Islands Forum and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Rabuka said his vision of the Pacific as an Ocean of Peace, endorsed by Forum Leaders, would be promoted further at the next meeting in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Rabuka extended an invitation for President Subianto to visit Fiji.

Subianto said Fiji remained an important partner and a close friend to Indonesia.

He stated that both countries, as archipelagic states, shared common values such as sovereignty, independence, and mutual respect.

He reaffirmed Indonesia’s support for Fiji’s development priorities, particularly in agriculture, climate resilience, security and regional partnership.

