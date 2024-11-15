Fiji secures funds for critical bridges project

The cabinet has endorsed loan and grant agreements with the Asian Development Bank to fund the Fiji Critical Bridges Resilience Project, which will strengthen the country’s infrastructure.

The total financing for the project amounts to $304.4 million, with $271.6 million provided as a concessional loan and $32.8 million as a grant.

The funding will support the replacement of four key bridges identified by the Fiji Roads Authority.

The project, aimed at enhancing the resilience of Fiji’s transport network, is expected to be completed by 2031.

This investment will help ensure safer and more reliable infrastructure for communities, improving connectivity and supporting economic development across the country.