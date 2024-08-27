Fiji Scouts urged to promote positive values

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has urged all scouts in Fiji to continue bringing positive scouting values into the lives of the boys and girls who need help.

Speaking at the 14th Fiji National Scouts Jamboree in Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka this morning, Ratu Wiliame scouting aims to support young people in their mental, physical and spiritual development.

He adds that it moulds youths to play constructive roles in society.

Article continues after advertisement



President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame reminded those present at the Jamboree that scouts is a form of recreation that fosters personal and social growth, aligning with the Scout Constitution.

“Besides contributing to solve social problems in our locality like drugs, glue sniffing and crime, we shall be doing our traditional ‘Good Turn’ by sharing the benefits we derive from Scouting.”



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The President also encouraged all scouts in Fiji to join in efforts to ensure that gender equality is upheld in all programs.

He also reminded the scouts to act on controlling climate change by creating awareness in communities, continuing to clean up beaches, plant fruit trees, and avoid burning senselessly.

Ratu Wiliame says government recognizes the importance of these roles and has allocated $98,000 in its current budget to support the various scout initiatives that will contribute to nation-building.