Fiji rebuilding as a nation: Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There are many more building blocks to put in place before Fiji is complete as a nation.

This is according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who says the historic Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Church Service has laid the foundation for creating another history of Fiji grounded in peace and reconciliation.

“Let it be known that I am totally committed to the renewal of Fiji. I don’t expect it will be easy. All of us in leadership may have to make compromises as we go forward. So we need to be asking ourselves what sacrifices are we prepared to make to transform Fiji?”

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says the central theme of the Girmit Day celebrations was the healing, rebuilding and restoration of Fiji, which in itself is a building block for unity.