Rokotunidau in remand pending bail review

Saimoni Rokotunidau at the Suva High Court today.

Saimoni Rokotunidau appeared in the Suva High Court today after being apprehended on Monday.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, serious assault, going equipped, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and refusing to provide fingerprints and photographs.

His defense counsel Jerry Dinati was not present at the hearing.

Rokotunidau requested for an extended bail due to his medical condition.

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However, the High Court told him that a decision will not be made until the facts of his bail application is reviewed.

Justice Dane Tuiqereqere instructed Rokotunidau to ask his counsel to file an affidavit explaining his failure to appear in court at his last hearing.

Rokotunidau remains in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 25.