No case applications fail as six face drug trial

Josua Ravula, Ginna Choi, Peniasi Delai, Dai Ming Hui, Yu Yangfeng and Zhou Lan at in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The Suva Magistrates Court has today ruled that six people, including four Asian nationals facing drug related charges have a case to answer.

Josua Ravula, Ginna Choi, Peniasi Delai, Dai Ming Hui, Yu Yangfeng and Zhou Lan appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Their counsel had filed a no case to answer application earlier this month stating that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against their client.

The six were arrested following raids in Flagstaff and Rewa Street in September 2025.

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It is alleged that Josua Ravula was found with unlawful possession of 42.295 grams of methamphetamine.

Yu Yang Feng, Minghui Dai and Zhou Lan are each charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs. It is alleged they were found with 39.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Lan is also charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of a crime for allegedly being found with FJD$7,180, USD$60, 1,520 in Hong Kong currency and 1,600 Chinese yuan.

Feng is also charged with unlawful supply of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that , Feng engaged in dealings with other persons for the transport and supply of methamphetamine.

He is also charged with being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of a crime.

Feng was allegedly found with $906.25.

Choi and Peniasi Delai are charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs for allegedly being found with 0.345 grams of methamphetamine.

The case will be heard on the of August 20.