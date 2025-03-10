Fiji prioritizes shipbuilding industry growth

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The benefits of revitalizing Fiji’s shipbuilding industry are significant for our small economy.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes that this venture will create career pathways, employment, and a skilled workforce.

To further strengthen the industry, Rabuka received a feasibility study report on revitalization plans from the Australian High Commission.

He says the aims is to make Fiji’s shipbuilding industry globally competitive.

“Through the enabling production and maintenance of critical maritime assets, we will also enhance our national security and disaster response capabilities, an important component of assuring the welfare and protection of the best interests of our citizens.”

While traditionally male-dominated, Rabuka states that as Fiji revitalizes this sector, it will prioritize equal opportunities for women in all roles.

The newly built facility in Lautoka will be managed by Oceania Shipbuilding and Engineering Pte Limited, a government company established to oversee operations and ensure the venture’s success.

