Fiji press gets upward ranking

Fiji’s ranking in a global press freedom index has jumped into the top tier of countries with free or mostly free media after its government last year repealed a draconian law that threatened journalists with prison for doing their jobs.

Fiji’s position in the index improved to 44th in 2024 from 89th the previous year, reflecting the sea change for its media after the previous government lost power in a 2022 election.

The World Press Freedom Index is an annual ranking of countries compiled and published by Reporters Without Borders.

Fiji Media Association General Secretary Stanley Simpson has expressed his appreciation regarding Fiji’s ranking.

He says the repeal of the MIDA Act has gone a long way toward ensuring that the media can report much more freely and that there is a much better media freedom landscape in the country that allows the media to report on issues affecting people more freely and more independently.

“We tried to do our job, but in the back of our minds, there was this law that could have seriously hurt and harmed the journalists and the companies that we work for. Now, with that out, it’s still a long way to go, I believe. We are still developing, and a lot of people. I don’t think people really appreciate or fully comprehend the damage that the media endured or was put on the media over the last 16 years.”

Simpson adds that he believes that is the freedom that all journalists have been standing for and fighting for.

He encourages journalists to remain diligent and recognize that there’s still much work to be done to reach our goals.

The news media were regulated by the draconian 2010 Media Industry Development Decree, which was turned into a law in 2018, and was supervised by the Media Industry Development Authority, which was created by the decree and was directly linked to the government.

The repeal of the 2010 Media Decree has changed the media landscape in Fiji by ensuring more freedom and safety for journalists, as the Fiji Media Association is working hard to restore independent journalism and public trust in the media.