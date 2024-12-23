Fiji Ports shareholders receive $16.6m in dividends

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has paid $6.8 million in dividends to the Government, following a record net profit after tax of $27.84 million in 2023.

This marks a three percent growth compared to the previous year.

FPCL Board Chair, Isikeli Tuituki says the company will be paying a total of $16.6 million in dividends to its three shareholders.

“These dividends will be distributed as follows, $6.8 million to the Government of Fiji, and $6.5 million to the Fiji National Provident Fund and $3.3 million to Aitken Spence PLC.”

Tuituki says in addition, the company has approved a bonus payout totaling $342,469 for its 133 employees.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while receiving the cheque, lauded the FPCL team’s hard work and strategic decisions for driving growth and efficiency.

“I’m pleased to know that such positive results benefit both the government and our people, as well as key partners like Fiji National Provident Fund.”

Rabuka says that ongoing infrastructure investments, like wharf rehabilitation in Suva and Lautoka, will boost port operations and capacity to handle increased trade.

Rabuka also adds that diversifying services and strengthening crisis management will ensure FPCL’s resilience.