Fiji Police warns about the use of methamphetamine

Methamphetamine

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with members of the public to refrain from using methamphetamine because of the high health risks associated with the drug that can result in a loss of life.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa says that methamphetamine, which is currently circulated around the country, is a stimulant that speeds up the body’s system in the form of a pill or powder.

He says methamphetamine is highly addictive, causing agitation, increased heart rate, blood pressure, respiration, body temperature, anxiety, and paranoia.

Waqa adds high doses may cause convulsions, cardiovascular collapse, stroke, or even death.

The ACP Crime says the Force has taken the recent seizures of methamphetamine in the West and Southern divisions seriously, and members of the public must remember that methamphetamine use can result in a variety of adverse outcomes and deaths.

He adds that tests have also indicated the presence of other cutting agents, which pose a high health risk to users.

Waqa says they are concerned with the health risks associated with the production of this synthetic drug, which is the final product of a chemical process involving various chemical compounds, some of which are dangerous, and yet local dealers are exploiting the vulnerable users for financial gain.

Members of the public are also requested to contact Crime Stoppers at 919 if they know any information in relation to drug activities in their communities and neighborhoods.