Fiji police ready to assist

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says Fiji stands ready to assist the Cook Islands in this year’s Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for November in the Cook Islands.

Chew conveyed this message to the Cook Islands former Commissioner of Police, Maara Tetava, during a meeting in Suva.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Tetava, who is the National Security Director at the Cook Islands Prime Minister’s Office, was provided with an overview brief of security operations conducted during the 2022 Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting held in Suva in July last year.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He says he hopes to work more with the FPF leading up to the PIF Leaders Meeting.

He adds that Fiji continues to lead the region in benchmarking police best practices.