The Fiji Police Force continues its search operation for a school teacher and his daughter from Nuku Secondary School.

The two were believed to have been swept away by strong currents while trying to cross the Wainikavou Creek in Serua on Thursday.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Maretino Qiolevu has confirmed that the search operation continues along with officers maintaining their presence at various locations to provide assistance in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Tino when needed.

ACP Qiolevu has highlighted that officers are also monitoring the movement of people and vehicles as part of their operation.

“We have a dedicated team for any assistance that is required for these operations. For the routine, we have our usual number of officers which is close to 400 to 500 doing routine.”

He adds the force will also be taking Fijians in for questioning for disregarding lawful advisories that were issued during the TC Tino.

ACP Qiolevu says they will take actions against those disregarding advisories and also those parents and guardians who do not look after their children.