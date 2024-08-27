Fiji Police enhances child protection efforts

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says the sad reality is that millions of children throughout the world suffer, and are at risk of crime and sexual violence.

DCP Raikaci says in Fiji, our children are at the same risk, as reflected in our monthly statistics.

He made the comments to investigators undergoing child-specialist interview training with the use of the Video Recorded Interview rooms.

Under the Fiji Police Partnership Programme, senior New Zealand Police Liaison officers are working with the Fiji Police to add value to existing work conducted under the four thematic areas of Training, Leadership, Dog Patrol and Investigation.

The joint partnership has achieved significant milestones through training and capacity building with the latest realized yesterday, following the opening of the Child Interview Course.

Upon completion of the training, investigators will be qualified to interview children using video recording, which will be admitted to Court as evidence.

Raikaci says through this training, officers can avoid children from being re- victimized.”

He adds that while the officers are at the receiving end of the reports, the investigation is as important as the proactive arm of policing.

Raikaci stresses that if they get things right, and ensure successful prosecutions through the thorough conduct of their investigations, then they will be sending a strong message to would be perpetrators which will serve as a deterrent.